Boater missing on Pigeon Lake near Bobcaygeon

A search is underway on Pigeon Lake for a missing man who fell off a houseboat on Monday evening.

Two people were also taken to hospital after being pulled from the water in the area of Big Island south of the village of Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

READ MORE: Child, 2, pulled from Pigeon River at Emily Provincial Park

Trent Lakes firefighters, paramedics and City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to the area around 6:30 p.m.

OPP on scene said it appears the man fell off the house boat and into the lake but didn’t surface.

Neighbours say the houseboat was in the area for a few days, however, police have yet to determine if the individuals onboard are local or visitors to the area.

The OPP launched a search using a helicopter.

The Underwater Search and Recovery Unit will resume the search on Tuesday morning.

More to come.