Barrie man facing several dangerous driving charges in Orillia

A 23-year-old Barrie man is facing several charges after police say he was caught driving dangerously in Orillia.

According to Orillia OPP, on July 1 officers were on patrol when a vehicle travelling well above the speed limit was seen driving on Highway 11. Police say the vehicle was travelling more than 160 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

Police say they radioed ahead to other officers who waited with a spike belt, and the vehicle was successfully stopped at Line 7 on Highway 11.

According to police, the suspect got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Police say after a short chase, the man was ultimately arrested at around 2:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Barrie police seeking four teen suspects after alleged armed robbery at gas station

Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle involved had been stolen from a residence in Seguin Township.

Mitchell Powell, 23, from Barrie is facing several charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime and stunt driving.

Police say the accused was held in custody for weekend and statutory holiday court and was remanded into custody for an appearance at a later date.