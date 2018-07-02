Comedian Michelle Wolf compares Ivanka Trump to herpes, tumours

Michelle Wolf, the comedian whose remarks about White House press secretary Sarah Sanders stirred controversy at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, has now set her sights on Ivanka Trump.

An episode of Wolf’s new Netflix show, “The Break with Michelle Wolf,” features the comic comparing President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser to a sexually transmitted disease, tumours and mesh implants used to treat pelvic prolapse in women.

“Ivanka, you’re like vaginal mesh. You were supposed to support women, but now you have blood all over you and you’re at the centre of a thousand lawsuits,” Wolf said during a segment urging viewers to level creative insults at Trump administration figures.

“You’re like that birth control pill Yaz. At first, it seemed like it’d be really cool and helpful, but you need to be immediately recalled.”

Wolf then progressed to tossing jibes in the direction of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, before telling the audience she wanted to address Ivanka again because she came up with a new insult for her.

“Is your nickname ‘herpes?’ Because you’re not necessarily the most dangerous person in the administration, but you’re very unpleasant, totally incurable and you always show up when we’re about to get f****d.”

A barb at Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway then followed, before Wolf concluded the segment with one final swipe at Ivanka, dubbing her “the prettiest tumour in a swiftly-moving cancer.”

Wolf’s comments about Ivanka Trump come just over two months after her controversial performance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, in which she mocked several Trump administration figures as well as Hillary Clinton and the news media, but attracted particular attention for her remarks about press secretary Sanders, which critics said amounted to insulting Sanders’ physical appearance.

Netflix announced “The Break with Michelle Wolf” in February.

“The show… will take a break from the seriousness of late night comedy,” Netflix said in its press release introducing the show. “Instead of making the news fun, she’ll make fun of everything and everybody. There will be no preaching or political agenda… unless it’s funny.”

The streaming giant’s VP of content Bela Bajaria hailed Wolf as “a gifted writer and performer with a singular voice.”

