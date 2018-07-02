Environment
July 2, 2018 1:02 pm

Scientists have received 10 reports of contagious disease affecting birds in Atlantic Canada

By Alex Cooke The Canadian Press

Bird infected with trichomonosis

Jeremy Keefe / Global News
A A

Scientists say they’ve received about 10 unconfirmed reports of a contagious disease affecting birds in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick so far this year.

Pathologist Megan Jones of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative says trichomonosis has been around for a while in other bird species, but they’ve only started seeing it in Atlantic Canadian birds – purple finches and American goldfinches, for the most part – since 2007.

READ MORE: Two generations helping Saskatchewan bird species — one birdhouse at a time

The disease is caused by a microscopic parasite that infects the bird’s mouth and throat, which can make it difficult for them to breathe, eat and swallow.

Afflicted birds typically are reluctant to fly away and have moisture on the feathers around their beak and chest, with crusted food material around their beaks.

WATCH: Nova Scotia’s bird-watching community concerned about deadly parasite

The disease is mostly transmitted through food and water, and Jones suggests people regularly clean their bird feeders.

She suggests that people who see sick or dead birds contact her organization so they can continue tracking the disease.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Atlantic Canada
bird
Bird deaths
Birds
Breathe
Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative
Fly
Goldfinch
Megan Jones
moisture
New Brunswick
Nova Scotia
parasite
Purple Finch
Thrichomonosis

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News