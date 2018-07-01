Hundreds brave heat, humidity in Kingston to celebrate Canada Day

Kingstonians definitely painted the town red with their spirit for Canada’s 151st birthday, participating in Canada Day celebrations that started with a parade from Division and Princess Street all the way down to city hall.

The parade was led by the Indegenious community of Kingston.

Laurel Claus Johnson was one of the Ingenious members in the parade. “To go there and listen to our people drum and sing beside us… was a very beautiful moment,” Johnson said. “A vision.”

Lauren’s group was followed by Kingston’s political leaders who also held a civic ceremony after the parade, kicking off Canada Day celebrations.

“It was amazing to see so many people come out on a very hot and humid day,” said Bryan Paterson, mayor of Kingston.

The daytime highs were in the mid-30s, and with the humidex, temperatures felt close to 40 degrees.