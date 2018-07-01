Get your beach on: Halifax opens municipal beaches, outdoor pools on Canada Day
Halifax has opened its municipal beaches, outdoor pools and splash pads to the public, and it’s just in time for Canada Day!
That means popular beaches such as Albro Lake Beach, Chocolate Lake Beach, Birch Cove Beach and Penhorn Beach are now open and will be under lifeguard supervision from 11:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
READ MORE: What’s open and what’s closed this Canada Day in Halifax
The Bedford Outdoor Pool, Commons Outdoor Pool and Cole Harbour Outdoor Pool are also open.
Provincial beaches also began their season this weekend, with lifeguards supervision beginning on Saturday.
People are urged to swim in supervised areas while enjoying the beach and stay between the red and yellow flags.
Remember to stay hydrated, as it’s set to be a scorcher here in Halifax.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.