Get your beach on: Halifax opens municipal beaches, outdoor pools on Canada Day

Halifax has opened its municipal beaches, outdoor pools and splash pads to the public, and it’s just in time for Canada Day!

That means popular beaches such as Albro Lake Beach, Chocolate Lake Beach, Birch Cove Beach and Penhorn Beach are now open and will be under lifeguard supervision from 11:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Bedford Outdoor Pool, Commons Outdoor Pool and Cole Harbour Outdoor Pool are also open.

Provincial beaches also began their season this weekend, with lifeguards supervision beginning on Saturday.

To celebrate Canada Day, the Halifax Common Outdoor Pool will be staying open until 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/65YqjD6QIa — Halifax Parks & Recreation (@hfxrec) July 1, 2018

People are urged to swim in supervised areas while enjoying the beach and stay between the red and yellow flags.

Remember to stay hydrated, as it’s set to be a scorcher here in Halifax.