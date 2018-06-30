Riding on train ends in amputations in Revelstoke

Police in Revelstoke are warning the public that it’s against the law to hitch a ride on a train.

The reminder comes after a 25-year-old man was seriously hurt doing just that early Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the CP Rail track near Victoria Road around 4:30 a.m. and found a man with serious injuries including “complete and partial limb amputations.”

Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky said the man was under the influence of alcohol but “was conscious and spoke of riding the train.”

Grabinsky said he “appears to have fallen off the train and been struck by further train cars.”

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said the man is a foreign national originating from Australia.

RCMP are reminding the public that trespassing on CP Rail property and riding on trains is a criminal offence.