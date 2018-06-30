Eskimos declaw Lions 41-22

Quarterback Mike Reilly passed for three touchdowns and took one in himself as the Edmonton Eskimos overcame a sloppy start to record a 41-22 victory over the B.C. Lions on the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday.

Reilly completed 22-of-30 passes for 326 yards as the Eskimos improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Lions are 1-1.

The Lions started the game with a single on a 37-yard missed field-goal attempt by Tyler Long.

B.C. got the ball back when Reilly was picked off by T.J. Lee, eventually leading to a one-yard touchdown plunge by Jeremiah Johnson.

Edmonton continued to implode, fumbling the ball away to Dyshawn Davis on its own 23-yard line on the ensuing kick-off. Long kicked a 14-yard field goal to put the Lions up 11-0 midway through the first.

The Esks got on the board when B.C. conceded a safety.

