Sports
June 30, 2018 2:26 am
Updated: June 30, 2018 2:28 am

Eskimos declaw Lions 41-22

By Shane Jones The Canadian Press

Edmonton Eskimos Kenny Stafford (8) and Natey Adjei (3) celebrate a touchdown against the B.C. Lions during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday June 29, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A A

Quarterback Mike Reilly passed for three touchdowns and took one in himself as the Edmonton Eskimos overcame a sloppy start to record a 41-22 victory over the B.C. Lions on the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday.

Listen: Mike Reilly on CHED

View link »

Reilly completed 22-of-30 passes for 326 yards as the Eskimos improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Lions are 1-1.

The Lions started the game with a single on a 37-yard missed field-goal attempt by Tyler Long.

B.C. got the ball back when Reilly was picked off by T.J. Lee, eventually leading to a one-yard touchdown plunge by Jeremiah Johnson.

Edmonton continued to implode, fumbling the ball away to Dyshawn Davis on its own 23-yard line on the ensuing kick-off. Long kicked a 14-yard field goal to put the Lions up 11-0 midway through the first.

The Esks got on the board when B.C. conceded a safety.

Listen: Jason Maas on 630 CHED

View link »

The Eskimos will be back in action on Saturday, July 7, in Toronto; in the first half of a home-and-home series.

The kick-off is at 3:30 p.m., with the Countdown to Kick-off starting at 2 p.m., on 630 CHED.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
B.C. Lions
CFL
Edmonton Eskimos
Eskimos
Jason Mass
Mike Reilly

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News