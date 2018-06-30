Get ready for a wet Canada Day weekend in Calgary

If you’re planning outdoor celebrations for Canada Day, have a plan in place to take the party indoors if the weather turns.

The weekend promises to be cooler than normal, with rain and possibly thundershowers likely.

The rain is not expected to be continuous and there will be clear breaks, but mostly in the early morning hours of Saturday and Sunday. Daytime heating combined with an upper trough of low pressure will generate afternoon clouds, showers and possibly thundershowers.

Forecast models are predicting varying amounts of rain across the province. The rain will be welcomed by crews fighting a wildfire in the Hinton area and should also help to alleviate dry conditions elsewhere in the province.

Drier, warmer conditions are expected to return mid-week, just in time for the 2018 Calgary Stampede, which runs for 10 days beginning next Friday.

