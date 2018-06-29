Last of 4 inmates who escaped Red Deer Remand Centre arrested in Rocky Mountain House

More than two weeks after four inmates broke out of a jail in Red Deer, the final escapee has been arrested.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP arrested 28-year-old Dallas Albert Rain at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

Rain was the last of four suspects on the loose after they broke out of the Red Deer Remand Centre just after midnight on Tuesday, June 12.

Staff at the correctional facility told the RCMP that the men escaped through a broken window. One of the escapees was arrested very close to the remand centre shortly after he left, but three others were able to get away.

Less than 24 hours later, two of the men — Quinn Russell Peterson, 26, and Douglas Brian Power, 52, — were arrested east of Innisfail.

On Friday, RCMP said Rain will remain in custody as the investigation continues, pending his return to the Red Deer Remand Centre.

Watch below: An Alberta farmer came within metres of two inmates who escaped the Red Deer Remand Centre after they allegedly stole his ATV. As Tracy Nagai reports, the farmer was determined not to let them get away. (Filed on June 12, 2018).