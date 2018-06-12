3 inmates on the run after escaping Red Deer Remand Centre

Four inmates from central Alberta broke out of jail in Red Deer and three of them remain at large Tuesday morning.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, RCMP were contacted by staff at the remand centre in downtown Red Deer, where four inmates had escaped.

One was quickly found and re-arrested, but the other three remain on the run.

The three escapees are 28-year-old Dallas Albert Rain, 52-year-old Douglas Brian Power, and 26-year-old Quinn Russel Peterson.

Red Deer City RCMP, along with police dogs, are searching for the three men. Police said the escaped inmates should not be approached, but if spotted people are asked to call 911 or Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.