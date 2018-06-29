West Kelowna RCMP investigating suspicious death of 29-year-old woman

Police were called to a sudden death in the 1300-block of West Kelowna’s Ponderosa Road on Friday morning.

When RCMP arrived, they found the body of 29-year-old Jordyn Kitchener, whose death appears to be suspicious.

Police said they released the Kitchener’s name to help with their investigation.

An autopsy is required to determine how she died. Until more details are determined, the risk to the public is unknown, police said.

RCMP are working with the B.C. Coroners Service to determine what lead to the sudden death.

“Miss Kitchener was last seen at her home in Vernon at 7 p.m. on June 28th, 2018. Investigators are asking anyone who knew her, or saw her after this time to contact police,” Cpl. Meghan Foster said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.