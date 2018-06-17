Canada
Police investigate stabbing on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna

A man is in hospital with serious injuries and three people are in custody after an early morning stabbing in Kelowna.

It happened on Lakeshore Road near Bluebird Beach Park.

Police responded at about 2:40 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Road.

A 35-year-old man was found with serious, potentially life threatening injuries.

“Kelowna RCMP general duty officers responded and arrested 3 individuals in proximity to the scene of the stabbing,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “One of our police canines was brought to the scene to assist with a search for any evidence connected to the crime.”

RCMP believe this is an isolated incident, and the general public is not at risk.

