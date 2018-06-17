Police investigate stabbing on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna

A man is in hospital with serious injuries and three people are in custody after an early morning stabbing in Kelowna.

It happened on Lakeshore Road near Bluebird Beach Park.

This is the scene at Lakeshore Road south of Lexington. Markers dot the road and blood can be seen on the pavement #ylw #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/YmwjOblr3Q — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 17, 2018

Police responded at about 2:40 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Road.

A 35-year-old man was found with serious, potentially life threatening injuries.

“Kelowna RCMP general duty officers responded and arrested 3 individuals in proximity to the scene of the stabbing,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “One of our police canines was brought to the scene to assist with a search for any evidence connected to the crime.”

RCMP believe this is an isolated incident, and the general public is not at risk.