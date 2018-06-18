Kelowna RCMP end armed standoff with search of downtown escort agency

RCMP have yet to comment about the large police presence late this afternoon in the 300 block of Lawrence Avenue.

Police could be seen near the Chapman Parkade with guns drawn at about 4:40 p.m. Monday and are still at the scene as of 5:30 p.m.

Officers would not comment about what they were investigating or why their guns were drawn.

A police officer and police K-9 went into the Garden of Eden at 5:30 p.m. and the owner of the escort agency was seen talking to police.

Several officers were seen street-side with assault rifles.

At one point, no traffic was allowed in or out of the Chapman Parkade.

Vehicle traffic was blocked off along the block as police surrounded the neighbourhood and an ambulance was on stand-by.

Police have not released information about the incident.