Canada
June 29, 2018 5:01 pm

Montreal newlyweds get surprise cameo from Adam Sandler

By The Canadian Press

Actor Adam Sandler made a cameo in a Montreal couple's wedding photoshoot on Sunday.

A pair of Montreal newlyweds shared their wedding day with an extra special guest when actor Adam Sandler dropped by to make a surprise cameo in their photoshoot/The Canadian Press
A A

A pair of Montreal newlyweds shared their wedding day with an extra special guest when actor Adam Sandler dropped by to make a surprise cameo in their photoshoot.

Photographer Sana Belgot says she was taking shots of the couple on the stairs of a hotel Sunday when the bride spotted Sandler and gave him an excited wave.

READ MORE: Smiling page boy photobombs Meghan Markle at royal wedding

Story continues below

Belgot says Sandler walked over to congratulate the happy couple, hamming it up for the camera to the delight of the soon-to-be spouses.

One photo shows a moustached Sandler, wearing a T-shirt and shorts, throwing up two peace signs as he poses between the bride and groom in their wedding best.

Belgot says the couple asked Sandler to stick around for the ceremony, but he politely declined the last-minute invitation.

READ MORE: Photo of shirtless Trudeau photobombing B.C. wedding delights internet

She says the now-married Alexandra Steinberg and Kevin Goldstein, both of whom are Sandler fans, were thrilled to celebrate their big day with the famed comedian.

Belgot says she’s less familiar with Sandler’s oeuvre, but after the chance encounter, she’ll have to get around to watching one his greatest hits, “The Wedding Singer.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Adam Sandler
Celebrity photobomb
Montreal newlyweds
Montreal wedding
Wedding season

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News