Man falls 6 storeys from Saskatoon apartment building

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from an apartment building.

Saskatoon police said the 38-year-old Prince Albert man fell from the sixth floor of an apartment building in the 1400-block of 20th Street West just after 7 p.m. CT Thursday.

He suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police said his injuries are considered life-threatening. There is no word on his current condition.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused him to fall and continue to interview witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.