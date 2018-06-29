Ontario’s best skeet shooters descend on Kingston for July 7 championships

The best young shooters in the province will be in Kingston on Saturday, July 7 for the Ontario Skeet Shooting Championships.

Competitors attempt to hit clay targets that are launched from two throwing machines at different heights.

Dozens of athletes — boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 20 — will aim to qualify for the Ontario Summer Games and the Canadian championships. “You’re going to see kids with all ranges and abilities,” said tournament chair Matt Pomeroy.

“In this sport, the kids get an opportunity to mature quickly as young adults,” Pomeroy said. “When they come on to the field, a whole new set [of] manners and responsibilities take over. They learn how to really focus on things. I find they take what they learn on the skeet field and put it back into things like school and other sports.”

Needless to say, the number one priority when it comes to young adults shooting a firearm is safety.

“There is a very strong focus on safety,” continued Pomeroy, who also serves as president of the Kingston Trap and Skeet Shooting Club.

“Safety is first and foremost when it comes to the kids. We make sure that every participant is within arm’s length of a licensed and certified firearms handler.”

The Kingston club on Italia Lane prides itself on its safety record.

“We’ve never had an incident since the club was formed back in 1973,” added Pomeroy.

“That’s 45 years and counting. It’s a record were extremely proud of.”

The provincial tournament on July 7 is one of the biggest events the Kingston club has ever hosted. Pomeroy hopes the public comes out to watch and learn what the sport is all about.

Skeet shooting has been an Olympic sport since 1968.