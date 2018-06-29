Old Vernon Road intersection closed for roundabout construction

Drivers can expect a new roundabout at the intersection of Old Vernon Road and Acland Road soon.

But that means the intersection will be closed around the clock from July 2 at 8 p.m. until July 13 at 6 a.m. as it’s constructed.

During the closure, motorists can access Old Vernon Road from Highway 97 eastbound to the roundabout, where traffic must turn south on Rutland Road.

Officials said detour signs will be in place.

Businesses along Sexsmith Road, Old Vernon Road and Highway 97, will remain open and accessible during construction.

To access the businesses along Old Vernon Road, drivers can use Highway 97.

The construction is part of the Highway 97 project that includes the widening of 4.5 kilometres of highway to six lanes and improvements to four major intersections.

The work is intended to improve safety and better connect Kelowna’s downtown core with surrounding areas.

As construction is underway, the following roads will also be closed:

– Rutland Road northbound, north of Commercial Road

– Acland Road southbound, north of Old Vernon Road

– Old Vernon Road westbound, west of Norris Road