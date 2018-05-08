Okanagan wineries concerned about a slower wine-touring season due to road construction work

It is their busiest time of year. But some Okanagan wineries are bracing themselves for what could be a tough wine-touring season. A one-and-a-half kilometre stretch of the wine route in west Kelowna is out of commission and that means access to some wineries is more difficult. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, while worried about their bottom-line, the wineries say it is short term pain for long term gain.