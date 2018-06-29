London man charged with attempted murder in shooting near Fanshawe College

London police say they’ve charged one man with attempted murder and are still searching for another suspect after this month’s shooting near Fanshawe College.

Officers say that around 4 a.m. on June 10, they responded to the area of Oxford Street East near Third Street after receiving reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived at the scene, police say they found evidence that a number of rounds had been fired. No injuries were reported.

Those who were involved left the area before police arrived.

RELATED: Shooting in London’s south end leaves man in serious condition

On Thursday, London police say they arrested 27-year-old Shakeem Shavonne Nicholas of London on counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, and possessing a loaded regulated firearm without a permit.

Nicholas is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Officers say the investigation into the case is ongoing and they’re still working to identify the second shooter.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).