West Kelowna resort caught in April mudslide about to open for the season

Managers of the Seclusion Bay Resort in West Kelowna are busy preparing for the summer season.

Grass is being cut, the beach is being raked, and games are being set up in the rec room.

It’s a pretty big accomplishment, considering just weeks ago, a mudslide in April all but took out the private road that leads to the resort and spread mud and debris down the hill, dangerously close to the cabins.

“We’ve progressed pretty good,” Seclusion Bay Resort manager Paul Pepin said. “They’ve now got the road passable. We’re just waiting for an approval from an engineer, which has been on site up there. Once that happens, then we’ll be open for the public. We’re hoping for this weekend.”

Unfortunately, the cost for clean up and repairs could fall squarely on the cabin owners.

The resort manager said their insurance claim was denied.

“We’re not covered, so the cost of maintaining this and repairing is going to wind up falling on us,” Pepin said.

There are 28 cabin and condo owners at the resort, who act as shareholders in the corporation.

Many of those owners rent out their properties to the public.

The private road that leads to the resort is shared by four property owners, including the resort.

Lars Sollenius, who has owned a cabin at Seclusion Bay for 30 years, said he’s still hopeful the province will step in to help.

“It would be nice if that happened, because it’s going to be big dollars, I think,” Sollenius said.