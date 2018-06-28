Queen Elizabeth feeling ‘under the weather’, cancels public event

Queen Elizabeth II cancelled a planned appearance Thursday at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral because she is feeling unwell, according to Buckingham Palace.

In a statement, the palace said the 92-year-old queen “is feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend this morning’s service at St Paul’s Cathedral.”

The scheduled event is a service marking the 200th Anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George.

“Her Majesty will be represented by The Duke of Kent as Grand Master of the Order,” the statement said.

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, is the queen’s cousin.

The Duke of Kent is representing The Queen at a Service @StPaulsLondon today to mark the 200th Anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George. pic.twitter.com/E2OXChVV70 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 28, 2018

No doctors have been called and she has not been hospitalized, a royal source told CNN.

Elizabeth, the world’s oldest and longest-reigning living monarch, celebrated her 92nd birthday in April. She has had a busy schedule in recent weeks, including appearances at the Royal Ascot horse show.

At the beginning of the month, the Queen underwent eye surgery to remove a cataract, but wore sunglasses in public rather than cancel her planned engagements.

— With files from the Associated Press