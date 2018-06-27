Peigan Board of Education mourning loss of learning advocate

Piikani band councillor Barnaby Barney Provost was killed on Monday when his car was struck by an oncoming vehicle travelling the wrong way on Highway 3.

The 42-year-old is remembered by community members as a man larger than life, with a big laugh, big heart and an even bigger love for children.

“Barney’s heart was there for all of our trustees, our superintendents, but his heart was at the school,” Lisa Crowshoe, superintendent at the Peigan Board of Education said.

“He loved children, he loved the fact that they were putting up powwows, or they were outside. If he’d see them on the track, [he] loved sports.”

Provost sat as a council representative on the Peigan Board of Education and was a national post-secondary representative at the Assembly of First Nations, advocating for 633 other tribes across the country.

“His loss here is huge,” Crowshoe said.

“It was very traumatic to know that he was no longer going to be with us. It was felt in every corner of our community. We are going to miss him greatly here.”

Flags were flown at half-mast on Piikani Nation Wednesday at the administration and the Peigan Board of Education buildings.

“The decision was made yesterday by the Board of Trustees to honour him that way because of his commitment to and respect towards our organization, and towards his colleagues, our staff,” Crowshoe said.

His impact on the nation is one they promise to carry on.

“As we go on, we have to go on in life right now, we’re going to keep going with the Board of Education with our superintendent as our leader,” Chair of Peigan Board of Education, Beatrice Little Mustache said.

“We will continue working all together for a better future for our children.”