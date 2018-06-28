Canada Day 2018: Where to watch the annual fireworks in Waterloo Region

If you don’t set up a lawn chair on your front lawn to watch your neighbours light fireworks on Canada Day, there will be major productions going on throughout Waterloo region.

One of the biggest events will take place at Columbia Lake Fields on the University of Waterloo campus.

The 34th annual celebration will feature a very diverse pair of musical acts, as legendary children’s entertainer Fred Penner will perform at 5 p.m., while East Coast rock stars Sloan take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

There will also be a food truck fair and performances from local community groups.

The fireworks show is scheduled to kick off at 10 p.m.

In Kitchener, there will be a concert before the lightshow as well.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the main stage at Kitchener City Hall will be occupied by local bands To The Trees and Hugo Alley. Then at 8:45 p.m., Strictly Hip, a Tragically Hip cover band, will take over.

The firework shows is scheduled to begin at 10:15 p.m.

The festivities at Riverside Park in Cambridge will begin bright and early.

There will be a fishing derby at 8 a.m. with the annual parade to kick off at 1 p.m.

There will also be carnival rides, a children’s play area, retail and food vendors, a beer garden and live entertainment.

The fireworks display is set for 9:40 p.m.

Other places in Waterloo region to take in a fireworks display include:

Boston Pizza Kingpin Bowlounge (10:00 PM)

Calvary Assembly, 127 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge (Dusk – 10:00 PM)

Norm S. Hill Park, 251 Jacob St, New Hamburg (Dusk)

Schmidt Park, Ayr – North Dumfries (Dusk)

Fireworks bylaws in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

If you decide you want to have your own fireworks celebration over the weekend, Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo all have their own rules regarding fireworks.

In Kitchener and Cambridge, you can only light fireworks on Canada Day as well as the preceding and following days. In the former, fireworks must be 25 feet from buildings.

In Waterloo, low-hazard recreational fireworks are allowed seven days before and after Canada Day.