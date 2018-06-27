Multiculturalism Day celebrated at Fleming College in Peterborough

With Canada Day around the corner, Fleming College is hosting its annual Canada Day party, but this time, there’s a twist. They’re celebrating multiculturalism, as 40 per cent of the students enrolled at Fleming are international.

“It’s just an amazing place where, one, you get to see all the seasons at a go in one year and second because it is a beautiful country and I’ve always wanted to come to Canada,” said Sharon Jose who is celebrating Canada Day for the first time.

Jose came to Canada from India in January. She says she’s never seen a party quite like this.

The student center partnered with the international department to bring together multiculturalism in one space. This year’s Canadian Multiculturalism Day is particularly special as Fleming recognizes the 30th anniversary of the Canadian Multiculturalism Act. Passed in 1988, the act aims to preserve and enhance multiculturalism in Canada.

“We’re having a free BBQ, live music, displays, henna, rangoli, pin the tail on the beaver, so we really tried to incorporate other cultures and have a culture smash today.”

Students from Vietnam, Korea, China, India, Nigeria, Panama, to name a few, showed off their own cultures at the celebration.

Fleming College always has its doors open to international students and is always looking for outside volunteer opportunities so the students can get a well-rounded experience in the community.

