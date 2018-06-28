Canada Day: What’s open and closed in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

Here’s a roundup of what is open and closed on Canada Day in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo:

Throughout Waterloo region

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Malls and most stores will be closed throughout the region although most cinemas, gas stations as well as some drug stores and garden centres will be open.

Grand River Transit will be open and operate on regular Sunday service schedule. It will also operate on Sunday service schedule on Monday.

Ainslie Street Terminal and Charles Street Terminal will remain open and operate on regular Sunday service schedule.

Waterloo Region Museum will be open Sunday.

Go Transit will operate on Saturday service schedule on Monday.

There is regular curbside collection on Monday, July 2.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed for residential drop-off Sunday and Monday.

Cambridge

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory is open.

McDougall Cottage is open.

The following are closed in Cambridge:

Fashion History Museum

The Cambridge Centre for the Arts

Libraries, arenas and swimming pools

City hall

All city splash pads will be open.

Kitchener

City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

All indoor swimming pools, the Budd Park soccer facility and community centres will be closed Sunday and reopen Monday.

Harry Class outdoor pool, Idlewood outdoor pool, Kiwanis Park outdoor pool, and Wilson outdoor pool will be open.

All city splash pads will be open throughout the long weekend.

Don McLaren Arena, Grand River Arena, and Sportsworld Arena will be closed on Sunday, July 1.

The Lions Arena and Activa Sportsplex are open for rentals and events. The Lyle S. Hallman Foundation indoor walking track at Activa Sportsplex will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 1.

The Aud will be open for regular scheduled rentals and events on Sunday, July 1. For details, visit www.theaud.ca. The Activa Box Office at The Aud, as well as their administrative offices, will be closed on Sunday, July 1 and Monday, July 2.

The Museum will be open Sunday and closed Monday.

Waterloo Region Museum/Doon Heritage Village is open.

Joseph Schneider Haus is open Sunday and closed on Monday.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Homer Watson House & Gallery will be open Sunday and closed Monday.

Waterloo

All recreational facilities in Waterloo are closed.

Swimplex will be closed on Canada Day while Moses Springer outdoor pool will be open.

The City of Waterloo Museum will be closed Sunday and open Monday.

The University of Waterloo: Earth Sciences Museum is closed Sunday and open Monday.

The Clay & Glass Gallery will be open all weekend.