Washroom vandalized in Kelowna park again

Vandals have targeted the men’s washroom at a park in Rutland again.

RCMP were called to the Rutland sports field facility in the 400 block of Hartman Road on Monday morning.

This is the same washroom that was destroyed by vandals about a month ago.

READ MORE: Vernon vehicle vandalism captured on video

A newly replaced urinal was smashed.

“This intentional act of destruction appears senseless,” RCMP Cpl. Tania Carroll said. “Our investigators are unable to determine what would motivate anyone to commit such a crime.”

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact the detachment by calling 250-762-3300 and cite police file number 2018-35668. To remain completely anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or text your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.