Canada Day in Barrie: What’s open and closed

Several businesses across Barrie will have altered hours on Sunday, July 1, for Canada day. Here’s what you can expect.
What’s closed:
- Kozlov Shopping Centre
- Barrie Public Library will be closed both Sunday, July 1 and Monday, July 2
- Government offices
- Elementary and secondary schools
- Canada Post mail collection and delivery
- Most banks across the city
READ MORE:
Heavy thunderstorms expected to bring extreme heat to Barrie, cottage country
What’s open:
- Barrie YMCA will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Georgian Mall will be open from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, but will be closed Monday, July 2
- Bayfield Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tanger Outlet mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Canada’s Wonderland will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. all weekend
- Movie theatres
- Most restaurants and bars across the city
- Zehrs grocery stores
- Convenience stores
- Some pharmacies will be open
- LCBO stores will be open Sunday, July 1, but will be closed Monday, July 2.
- Beer Stores will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, but will be closed Monday, July 2
Waste collection:
- As Canada Day falls on a Sunday, there will be no change to the collection schedule for organics, garbage, recycling and yard waste during the week of July 2 in Barrie.
Transit:
- Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule
- Barrie Transit will operate on the regular Sunday service schedule, with last buses set to depart the transit terminal after the fireworks display at approximately 11 p.m. Barrie Transit will operate on a regular service schedule on Monday, July 2.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.