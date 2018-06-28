Canada Day in Barrie: What’s open and closed

Several businesses across Barrie will have altered hours on Sunday, July 1, for Canada day. Here’s what you can expect.

What’s closed:

Kozlov Shopping Centre

Barrie Public Library will be closed both Sunday, July 1 and Monday, July 2

Government offices

Elementary and secondary schools

Canada Post mail collection and delivery

Most banks across the city

READ MORE: Heavy thunderstorms expected to bring extreme heat to Barrie, cottage country

What’s open:

Barrie YMCA will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Georgian Mall will be open from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, but will be closed Monday, July 2

Bayfield Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tanger Outlet mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. all weekend

Movie theatres

Most restaurants and bars across the city

Zehrs grocery stores

Convenience stores

Some pharmacies will be open

LCBO stores will be open Sunday, July 1, but will be closed Monday, July 2.

Beer Stores will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, but will be closed Monday, July 2

Waste collection:

As Canada Day falls on a Sunday, there will be no change to the collection schedule for organics, garbage, recycling and yard waste during the week of July 2 in Barrie.

Transit: