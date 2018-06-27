Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien team up to mock Donald Trump

Three late-night TV hosts teamed up last night for a rare joint opening to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show and Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show began Tuesday with the taped segment in which the hosts video chat about comments Trump made about them Monday.

Fallon says, “Hey, lowlife.” Colbert responds, “Hey, lost soul.” Fallon says he heard Trump said they are “all no-talent, lowlifes, lost souls.”

Colbert says that describes host Conan O’Brien, who appears while shaving and says he didn’t realize “the real estate guy who sells steaks” had become president.

O’Brien cautions the hosts to be civil. He says, “If we’re not careful, this could start to get ugly.”

Colbert and Fallon agree to meet at the restaurant that denied service to Trump’s press secretary.

The three late-night hosts got together after Trump went after Colbert, Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel in a speech at a rally for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday, suggesting they lack talent.

“The guy on CBS, what a lowlife,” Trump said in reference to Colbert. “I mean honestly are these people funny? They’re not talented people. I can laugh at myself, frankly, if I couldn’t I’d be in big trouble. Johnny Carson was talented. This guy on CBS has no talent.”

He also said that he recently had to tell Fallon to “be a man” and not apologize for messing up Trump’s hair during a 2016 appearance.

“Jimmy Fallon apologized for humanizing me, the poor guy. Because now he’s gonna lose all of us,” Trump said. “He’s like, a nice guy. He’s lost, he looks like a lost soul.”

Trump went on to claim that his appearance on Fallon’s show in 2016 contributed to The Tonight Show’s “monster ratings,” and that the host “should be thankful, he shouldn’t be upset or angry.”

Trump has not appeared on any late-night talk shows since taking office.

—With files from the Associated Press