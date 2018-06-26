OPP seeking two people after 11-year-old asked to go for a drive in Ingersoll

Police in Oxford County are looking for two individuals after a suspicious incident involving an 11-year-old in Ingersoll.

The boy was walking at the intersection of Hillside Road and Victoria Street around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday when he was approached by a blue SUV, OPP said.

According to police, the male driver and female passenger asked if he wanted to come with them for a drive to a nearby town.

The boy said no and fled the area. A parent then reported the incident to police.

Officers are describing the female passenger as 30 to 35 years old, with medium length brown hair.

They say the male driver had dark skin, is 30 to 35 years old, with shoulder length dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-800-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online here.