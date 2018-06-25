Canada
June 25, 2018

Industrial accident sends one to hospital: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say a 19-year-old man was sent to hospital due to an industrial accident on Monday.

Police say that officers responded to a business in the 500 block of Portland Street in Dartmouth at approximately 4:17 p.m.

According to HRP, a sheet of metal fell over and landed on a 19-year-old man who was employed at the business.

The man was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Department of Labour was contacted and they are investigating the incident.

 

