Industrial accident sends one to hospital: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say an industrial accident sent a 19-year-old man to hospital on Monday.

Police say that officers responded to a business in the 500 block of Portland Street in Dartmouth at approximately 4:17 p.m.

According to HRP, a sheet of metal fell over and landed on a 19-year-old man who was employed at the business.

The man was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Department of Labour was contacted and they are investigating the incident.