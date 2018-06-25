Furry friends get treats and giveaways as dog ambassadors take over the Central Okanagan

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is relaunching the Dog Ambassador program for the fifth summer season.

Brightly-clad ambassadors will be making their way through the region looking for dogs and owners to chat with and reward.

Ensuring dogs are leashed and licensed is one of the main goals of the program. As a reward to complying owners, ambassadors provide treats, colourful bandanas and dog-related information.

Communication officer Bruce Smith says it is important for people to understand the ambassadors are not enforcing bylaws or issuing tickets.

“Our Dog Ambassadors are a dog owner’s best friend,” Smith said. “They’re an information source and resource, promoting the principles supported by the responsible dog ownership bylaw.”

Grace Miller is one of the program’s new ambassadors. She says approaching people is generally easy and natural. “I do find that sometimes when I approach people they think that I’m enforcement, so I just do gently remind them, you know, you’re not in trouble,” she said. “I’m nice. I’m just here to chat.”

Miller adds the best part of her day is getting to play with the region’s furry friends. “I get to pet so many dogs and get to meet so many great dog owners.”

Another aspect of the program is letting people know about the free My Dog Matters App. It can be downloaded on any phone and allows dog owners to find dog-friendly parks in the area. The app also lists information on licensing and renewals.

To find out more about the Dog Ambassador program, visit the Regional District of Central Okanagan website.