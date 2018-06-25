Owner of Hamilton’s The Pyramids Cafe faces drug charges

The owner of The Pyramids Cafe has been arrested.

Hamilton Police partnered with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (ACGO), and Hamilton City By-Laws and Enforcement department to investigate The Pyramids Cafe.

During the investigation, police say drugs and contraband tobacco were located inside.

On Friday, the multi-agency task force went to The Pyramids Cafe, located at 581 Main St. E., Hamilton, to ensure compliance with various provincial, municipal and federal statutes.

During the inspection, investigators say they found approximately three ounces of marijuana, 15 cartons of contraband cigarettes, and cocaine.

The owner of The Pyramid Cafe, Maher Mahmoud Abusamra, 55, of Hamilton, has been charged with possession of marijuana, cocaine, proceeds of crime under $5,000, and trafficking in contraband tobacco.

Abusamra was taken into custody and held for a bail hearing. He next scheduled in court on July 18 at the John Sopkina Courthouse.