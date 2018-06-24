‘F*** racism!’: Swedish soccer players stand by beleaguered Turkish-origin teammate
The Swedish soccer team rallied around midfielder Jimmy Durmaz after he was subjected to a torrent of racist abuse and death threats following his mistake in Sweden’s defeat to Germany in the FIFA World Cup on Saturday.
Durmaz, born in Sweden to Assyrian parents who emigrated from Turkey, conceded a late free-kick that was scored in stunning fashion by Germany star Toni Kroos, giving the Germans a crucial 2-1 victory.
Almost instantly, Durmaz’s Instagram account began to be flooded with racist comments and threats.
On Sunday, the Swedes showed their support for the 29-year-old, gathering behind him as he read a statement from his cellphone.
“I am a footballer at the highest level, being criticized is something we live with. But when you threaten me and call me ‘Arab devil,’ ‘terrorist’, ‘Taliban,’ then you have gone beyond the limit. Even worse, when you go after my family, my children, threaten them. Who does such a thing? It’ is completely unacceptable,” Durmaz said in Swedish.
