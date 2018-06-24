Woman dies after firefighters rescue her from building in Toronto’s Chinatown

Toronto Fire Services say a woman has died after she was rescued from a building during a two-alarm fire Saturday.

In a tweet sent out Sunday afternoon, Toronto Fire said the woman in the Chinatown fire is now deceased.

D'Arcy Street fire incident: Sadly, the woman rescued by #TorontoFire Fighters yesterday, has succumbed to her injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends at this time. — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) June 24, 2018

Toronto police said they received a call around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday afternoon to the area of Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West with reports of a fire.

Officers told Global News that witnesses reported black smoke coming from the second floor of a residential townhouse.

Jim Jessop, deputy fire chief for Toronto Fire, said they found they found the woman without vital signs inside the building. She was rescued by firefighters and removed from the second floor by ladders.

He said paramedics were on scene and immediately began performing CPR on the victim.

Paramedics transported the woman to a local trauma centre.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.