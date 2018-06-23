Victim’s family says notorious killer Robert ‘Willy’ Pickton moved to Quebec

It appears B.C.’s most notorious serial killer, Robert ‘Willy’ Pickton, is no longer in the province.

Rick Frey, whose daughter Marnie was one of the six victims Robert Pickton was convicted of killing, told Global News his family learned through a victim services contact that Pickton was transferred to the Port Cartier Institution in Quebec several days ago.

LISTEN: Robert Pickton moved to Quebec prison, says victim's family



The maximum security penitentiary is located about 600 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, near the St. Lawrence River.

Frey said the family was told one of the reasons Pickton was moved was because he was being bullied.

“Give me a break, the guy is in protective custody, doesn’t get to see anyone” said Frey.

“Why are they saying that? Who knows, it’s probably just a reason to say why they are moving him.

Frey added that victims’ families are supposed to be notified by Corrections Canada when anything changes with Pickton.

“We haven’t heard a peep out of them, no phone calls,” he said. “We are left in the dark again as usual.”

Corrections Canada will not confirm the transfer, citing the Privacy Act.

Pickton was arrested in February 2002 and eventually convicted of six counts of second-degree murder. The remains or DNA of 33 women were found on Pickton’s property in Port Coquitlam.

Twenty other charges were stayed, and six other cases never resulted in charges.

Pickton last stirred controversy when he attempted to market a self-published book telling his story in his “own words,” prompting legislation banning profit from criminal acts.

-With files from the Canadian Press