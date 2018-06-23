‘They all go away smiling’: Boat for Hope fundraiser offers adventure for Kelowna youth

The Jolly Roger was flying high at Kelowna’s Downtown Marina for the 12th annual Boat for Hope fundraiser.

The Kelowna Yacht Club joined forces with Variety, the Children’s Charity to host a pirate adventure for children with special needs as well as their family and caregivers.

READ MORE: Kelowna Yacht Club Boat Show about to set sail

Local skippers ferried about 200 young buccaneers along with their families to five different treasure stations on Okanagan Lake. Equipped with water soakers, the children battled the marauding pirates to win the coveted booty.

The final stop was Treasure Island, where each child received a loot bag full of swag.

About 150 volunteers dressed in pirate costumes helped make the day memorable for the young participants.

Parents and caregivers were thrilled to be a part of the festivities. “This is a great opportunity, I think, for kids and siblings and parents to have the opportunity to come out and do something where they’re understood, so if there are freak outs or anything it doesn’t matter,” one parent said. “Everyone understands and we’re comfortable together.”

Variety is an international children’s charity with 48 offices around the world. The mission of the organization is to assist children with physical, mental and socio-economic issues to help them reach their potential.

READ MORE: Children’s charity kicks off ‘Variety Week’ to help B.C. kids

Bob Stewart, past president of the charity’s B.C. chapter, said the Boat for Hope fundraiser is a great experience for children who would not normally have the opportunity to get on board a boat or yacht. “They all go away smiling," Stewart said. “That’s the endgame.”

The adventure wrapped up with a final epic water battle which was open to the public.

To learn more about the B.C. chapter, visit the website for Variety, the Children’s Charity.