June 22, 2018

Justin Trudeau appoints new chief justice for Newfoundland and Labrador

The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Deborah E. Fry to be the new chief justice of Newfoundland and Labrador.

She replaces J. Derek Green, who elected to become a supernumerary judge last December.

Fry worked as a nurse and taught nursing before attending law school.

After becoming a lawyer, she worked in the Newfoundland and Labrador public service and held several senior positions, including clerk of the cabinet.

She was appointed to the trial division of province’s supreme court in 2007 and most recently was senior administrative judge of the family division.

Over her career, she gained extensive experience in mediation, and will be a great asset to the court, Trudeau said in a statement.

