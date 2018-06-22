Saskatoon weather outlook: heat, humidity and a risk of storms

Heat, humidity and a risk of storms on the way this weekend.

Spring 2018 Stats

After a way colder than normal March and April with temperatures over five degrees below average in April, meteorological spring (March, April and May) ended up trending just under two degrees colder than normal.

The reason it was so much milder was because May was a whopping 3.2 degrees above average in Saskatoon.

Most of the difference was on the overnight low side of the scale with the mercury trending nearly two and a half degrees below seasonal.

The airport recorded 82 per cent of our normal precipitation throughout that three month period with 58.5 millimetres reported when on average the city sees 71.3 millimetres.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

Mostly to partly cloudy skies started out the first full day of summer in Saskatoon with temperatures remaining fairly mild to start the day, in the mid-teens.

We warmed up quickly through the morning with the mercury climbing into the upper 20s by noon, which felt like 30 degrees with humidity.

Heat warnings remain in place in NW #Sask for daytime highs 29 degrees or higher & overnight lows 14 degrees or higher #skstorm pic.twitter.com/ULzgqxdYBw — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 22, 2018

Feels like 30 with humidity on this first full day of summer in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/j5GPpxNm9y — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 22, 2018

There is a slight chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm Friday afternoon as we warm up to an afternoon high around or just shy of 30 degrees.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy skies will stick around Friday night after the risk of showers and storms subsides as we cool back into the mid-teens for an overnight low.

Saturday

Sunny breaks will start off the weekend before clouds roll back in midday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms later on as a weak system slides by south of the city.

Temperatures should manage to make it up to around 27 degrees before falling back when we get rain rolling through.

Sunday

The risk of storms and showers continues on Sunday with a trough continue to slowly slide through, which will keep skies partly to mostly cloudy.

The mercury should still manage to make it up to the mid-to-upper 20s, but it’ll feel like the low 30s with humidity.

Work Week Outlook

A short-lived upper ridge will build in 30 degree heat and sunshine on Monday before a cold front comes crashing through Tuesday and brings back a risk of rain and daytime highs in the mid-20s for the rest of the week.

The June 22 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken at Candle Lake by Brian Campbell:

