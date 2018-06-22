Evacuees to return to Little Grand Rapids

Little Grand Rapids, Manitoba will soon begin to be repopulated.

Everyone in the northern community fled May 20 because of a forest fire.

The nearly thousand residents have been living in hotels in Winnipeg for the past month.

After the fire threat was over there was still the matter of power. The fire destroyed the local hydro infrastructure and Manitoba Hydro only got the community back online this week.

A small group went up earlier this week to check everything over.

Starting Saturday, June 23 and for the following three days, the rest of the residents will make their way back with the help of the Canadian Red Cross.