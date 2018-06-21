Crime
OPP investigate after bullet hits vehicle on Oneida Nation of the Thames

Middlesex OPP say they responded to reports of gunshots on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation on Tuesday night.

Middlesex OPP are on the lookout for whoever is responsible for shooting a vehicle on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

Officers say they responded to reports of shots being fired on Fairgrounds Road around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

A person called in to report that their vehicle had been hit. Officers say they did an extensive search of the area and their investigation found that a bullet left the vehicle with a flat tire.

Officers say they believe this was an isolated incident, but they’re asking everyone to be aware of their personal safety and to report suspicious activity to police.

Middlesex OPP and the Oneida Nation of the Thames Police Service are conducting a joint investigation and are seeking information from any witnesses.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

