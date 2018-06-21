London celebrates Indigenous Solidarity Day
A A
Londoners are standing together with local First Nations communities to mark Indigenous Solidarity Day.
Everyone is welcome for the daylong celebration at The Green in Wortley Village on Thursday.
READ MORE: Jessica Hill elected new Chief of Oneida Nation of the Thames
Festivities began with a sunrise ceremony, and will continue with food and craft vendors as well as family-friendly activities throughout the day.
The London Police Service Board public meeting will start at 2 p.m., to allow the entire board to attend the Pow Wow ceremony at 12 p.m.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.