London celebrates Indigenous Solidarity Day

Londoners are standing together with local First Nations communities to mark Indigenous Solidarity Day.

Everyone is welcome for the daylong celebration at The Green in Wortley Village on Thursday.

Festivities began with a sunrise ceremony, and will continue with food and craft vendors as well as family-friendly activities throughout the day.

The London Police Service Board public meeting will start at 2 p.m., to allow the entire board to attend the Pow Wow ceremony at 12 p.m.