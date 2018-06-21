Old Radio Shows Newstalk770
June 21, 2018 12:59 am
Updated: June 21, 2018 1:05 am

Those Old Radio Shows June 22 & 23

By Radio operator  Global News
A A

Friday, June. 22

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Early Model Ep. 102     Calling All Cars – Man with the Iron Pipes  
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – I Love you Again     N/A
Hour 3: The Cisco Kid – Montana Guns     Fibber McGee & Molly – Fire Commissioner McGee   
Hour 4: Suspense – The Dunwich Horror     FBI in Peace & War – Help Wanted    


Saturday, June. 23

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The Rub Out Ep. 64     The Black Museum – The Tan Shoe     
Hour 2: Boston Blackie – Ma Following Eva     Escape – The Drums of the Fore and Aft 
Hour 3: Barry Craig – Murder by Threes     Harry Lime – Faith Lime and Charity  
Hour 4: Gunsmoke – Gentleman’s Disagreement     The Shadow – Bubbling Death
Hour 5: Sam Spade – Death Bed Caper     The Saint – Peter the Great  
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News