Taylor Hall wins Hart Trophy at NHL awards ceremony

Taylor Hall has won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player for the 2017-18 season.

The 26-year-old New Jersey Devils winger beat out Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and Los Angeles Kings centre Anze Kopitar for the honour at Wednesday’s awards show in Las Vegas.

READ MORE: Hart to tell: Crowded NHL MVP race has a dozen candidates

Hall led the Devils with 39 goals and 54 assists and a plus-14 defensive rating in 76 games played. He was sixth in NHL scoring.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News stories about Taylor Hall.

The Hart is selected by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid won the Ted Lindsay award, as the NHL players union’s choice as the league’s most outstanding player.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid wins NHL’s Ted Lindsay Award

It was a big night for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights in their hometown as Gerard Gallant won the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year, while George McPhee was named the NHL’s top general manager.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos coach posthumously honoured with Community Hero award at NHL awards