Peterborough police chief marks last board meeting

After serving as Peterborough’s top cop for 10 years, Peterborough Police Chief Murray Rodd can count the number of meeting’s he’s missed on one hand.

“One meeting,” Rodd said, “In 10 years.”

READ MORE: Peterborough Police Chief Murray Rodd on retiring after 35 years in policing

On Tuesday night Rodd marked his last meeting as he comes close to capping off a 35-year career in policing.

“Being a police leader isn’t an art or a science, it doesn’t ever end. There’s always going to be another big thing or a big challenge,” Rodd said.

A lot has changed since Rodd became chief. As board members got an update on the service’s business plan, conversation turned to the legalization of marijuana, a product that’s been illegal for Rodd’s entire career.

“It’s a political decision to address an issue that hasn’t gone away, and it’ll be interesting to see, it’ll have a lot of unintended consequences attached to it, there’s going to be additional expenses,” Rodd said.

READ MORE: Marijuana legalization Bill C-45 officially passes Senate vote, heading for royal assent

But as much as things change, the more they stay the same.

Board members also discussed putting cameras in Peterborough’s downtown core, something Rodd has fought for since he became the Chief.

His stance on the issue hasn’t changed.

“We need cameras, we’ve wanted cameras, they’re a necessary tool, they’re basic community safety infrastructure now,” Rodd said. “They are, to me, what a police radio was.”

Chair Bob Hall making a policy suggestion-that any new Chief’s contract or deputy chief’s contract will be a public document. Motion passes. — Sarah Deeth (@SarahDeeth) June 19, 2018

Last week the board announced that Rodd’s replacement, Superintendent Scott Gilbert from the Toronto Police Service, would start July 1.

Police board chair Bob Hall said Rodd’s expertise and dedication to community policing will be missed.

“I’ve worked with him very closely over the last two and a half years, he’s been so cooperative, so collaborative, and he’s always been focused on community policing and what’s best for the community.”

Rodd’s last day of work is Thursday, June 21.