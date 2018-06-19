Calgary wokrplace fatal
Man dies after being pinned under vehicle at Calgary workplace

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

A man was killed after being pinned by a vehicle at an auto parts depot in Calgary on June 19.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating the death of a man at an auto parts facility in Calgary on Tuesday morning.

Officials were called to the Forest Lawn Auto Parts Depot at about 11 a.m. for reports a man pinned by a vehicle.

The employee, a man in his 50’s, was working under a vehicle when it shifted and fell on his chest, OHS said.

A stop-work order was issued for any tasks/actions that involve elevating a vehicle to ensure worker safety and to let officials complete their investigation, OHS said Tuesday.

The stop-work order will be in place until investigators determine it’s safe for employees to get back to work, OHS said.

