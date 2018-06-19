Heat warnings across northern prairies

Heat warnings were issued by Environment and Climate Chance Canada for parts of northern Manitoba Tuesday morning.

These warnings are issued when “two or more consecutive days of daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 29° Celsius or warmer and nighttime minimum temperatures are expected to fall to 16° C or warmer.”





Warnings were originally issued for The Pas, Wanless, Westray, Clearwater Lake Provincial Park, Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, and Snow Lake. These warnings will likely be expanded later this week to include more of the surrounding area like Lynn Lake, Thompson, and Norway House.

Southern Manitoba is dealing with plenty of heat this week as well but criteria for southern Manitoba is slightly different. For heat warnings to be issued in southern Manitoba, it happens when “two or more consecutive days with daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 32° C or warmer and nighttime minimum temperatures are expected to fall to 16° C or warmer.

Southern Manitoba will be close to warning criteria all week but chances are higher that the warnings will be expanded in the north more than the south.