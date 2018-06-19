No serious injures reported in Belmont-area crash involving pickup and transport truck

Provincial police in Elgin County say no serious injuries were reported after a pickup truck and transport truck collided early Tuesday morning southeast of Belmont, Ont.

The collision happened around 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of Crossley-Hunter Line and Dorchester Road, police said. Dorchester is controlled by stop signs at the intersection.

According to investigators, a northbound pickup truck travelling on Dorchester collided with a westbound transport truck that had been pulling an empty trailer.

The transport truck ended up in a ditch southwest of the intersection as a result of the crash, its trailer rolled onto its side, while the front of the pickup truck was severely damaged.

Malahide Fire Services and St. Thomas Elgin Paramedics also responded to the scene. Both drivers were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the pickup truck, identified as a 34-year-old man from Central Elgin, Ont., has been charged with failing to yield to traffic under the Highway Traffic Act.