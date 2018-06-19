RCMP search for missing woman from Carlyle, Sask.

The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 64-year-old woman from Carlyle, Sask.

Ruby Barnes, 64, was last seen at a business on the 200 block of Main Street in Carlyle at around 9:30 a.m. on June 18. RCMP said that due to her health concerns, there is a concern for her well-being.

Barnes was described as a Caucasian woman with grey hair, roughly five-foot-eight and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black top with a white abstract design on the front, black pants and carrying a black purse. She had her hair in a ponytail and was wearing glasses.

Although not confirmed, RCMP said she may be driving a white 2013 Ford Escape with Saskatchewan license plate 969 KPI and heading towards the Broadview area.

Anyone with information on Barnes’ whereabouts is asked to call the Carlyle RCMP at 306-453-6707.