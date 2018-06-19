Canada
June 19, 2018 4:07 pm

RCMP search for missing woman from Carlyle, Sask.

By Online Producer  Global News

Ruby Barnes, 64, was last seen at a business on the 200 block of Main Street in Carlyle at around 9:30 a.m. on June 18. RCMP said that due to her health concerns, there is concern for her well-being.

RCMP
A A

The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 64-year-old woman from Carlyle, Sask.

Ruby Barnes, 64, was last seen at a business on the 200 block of Main Street in Carlyle at around 9:30 a.m. on June 18. RCMP said that due to her health concerns, there is a concern for her well-being.

READ MORE: 9-year-old girl seriously injured in Saskatchewan First Nation dog attack

Barnes was described as a Caucasian woman with grey hair, roughly five-foot-eight and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black top with a white abstract design on the front, black pants and carrying a black purse. She had her hair in a ponytail and was wearing glasses.

READ MORE: 2 teens allegedly hit by pickup truck while crossing street to board the school bus

Although not confirmed, RCMP said she may be driving a white 2013 Ford Escape with Saskatchewan license plate 969 KPI and heading towards the Broadview area.

Anyone with information on Barnes’ whereabouts is asked to call the Carlyle RCMP at 306-453-6707.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Carlyle
Carlyle RCMP
Concern for her well being
Health Concerns
Main Street
RCMP
Reported Missing
Ruby Barnes
Saskatchewan
Woman Missing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News