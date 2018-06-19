Environment committee recommends Hydro Ottawa surplus fund energy-efficiency projects

The environment and climate protection committee on Tuesday recommended Ottawa council approve funding for eight energy-efficiency projects using a dividend surplus that Hydro Ottawa made last year.

The $633,000 in funding would go to a pilot project to install Canada’s first fast-charging station for electric vehicles, and would also support a rebate program to replace wood stoves and provide energy-efficient upgrades to city facilities.

READ MORE: Centretown group, developer strike compromise on Kent Street building design

The committee also proposed that a consultant study impacts of city efforts to conserve energy and improve energy efficiency in buildings, transportation, energy storage and waste management.

According to the committee, drinking water has never been better in the city. For the sixth straight year, an independent auditor found zero incidents of non-conformance with the quality management system for drinking water.

READ MORE: Premier-designate Doug Ford says nurses, teachers exempt from public sector hiring freeze

The committee also discussed the cost of waste collection in Ottawa’s east end after bringing the operation in-house in 2012. According to the city, it has saved more than $1.46 million, when compared with the next lowest bid submitted during the contract competition. Waste collection operations downtown ran a $463,869 deficit last year, which was offset by an overall surplus in the solid waste services budget.

Items approved from Tuesday’s meeting will go to council on June 27.